) Then and Now Virginia Ann Marie Rister (Brenenborg) "Grandma Jean" went home to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020. She was born January 1, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Virginia was a resident of Akron, Ohio for over 53 years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenmore (Akron), Ohio. She also was a member of their Altar Society, Holy Hour Ministry and Shut-In Ministry. She loved working with and for the Shut-Ins! She was also a member of Guardian Angels Parish in Copley, Ohio. Her granddaughter, Samantha is an altar server for the Lord there. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edward and Agnes Brenenborg. Virginia is survived by her beloved husband, Jimmie who loved and took care of her for over 53 years; sons, Vincent Scott (Kelly), Thomas Edward; daughters, Beth Ann Bodner and Sherry Jean (Parris) Frisby; her precious grandchildren, Ashley Marie Reese, Cameron Alexander Rister, Samantha Marie Rister, Sebastian Elliot Frisby, and Alexander Maddox Frisby; great grandchildren, Hope Elizabeth Reese, Peyton Virginia Cox and Marlee Reign Baker; all her grandpets, Princess, Gunner, Harper, Nina and Roofy. Thank God for all the blessings she received as "Grandma Jean!". She had a special joy for her children and all the children at church and her neighborhood also! She had one brother, Edward (Bernadette) Brenenborg and their family in Dayton, Ohio. She had two Godchildren, Linda Weiss and Thomas Schuessler. Family and Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, Ohio. A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m at the funeral home with Fr. Tomas McCann. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron, Ohio 44314, with Fr. Michael B. Smith officiating and Fr. Sam Ciccolini con-celebrating. Interment to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, 250 Wible Run Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15209, with a Graveside service at 3 p.m. DUE TO COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT THE CHURCH. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE CHURCH ON MONDAY AND ENCOURAGED AT THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to I.C.C Church, Interval Brotherhood Home or a charity of your choice in memory of Virginia. She believed heaven will be full of beautiful trees, flowers and birds! Please remember to "Always put our Lord first and love and pray for everyone!". "Grandma Jean" and "Mother Virginia" will see you all again when your work is finished on earth!". "Mom, we love you and are so happy to know that you are finally HOME!". Please remember only good things! Make me laugh and I will laugh with you! Ha! Ha! MXX-OO. "I will see you again and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you". -John 16:22. Mom's wishes.....I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one, I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo of whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and happy days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rister family. Messages and memories of Virginia can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.