Virginia (Jenny) Carter



Virginia (Jenny) Carter, 80. passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born in Cicerone, West Virginia and came to Ohio after High School. She was a longtime resident of Northampton Township-Cuyahoga Falls and worked at Fishers Cafe in Peninsula for a number of years.



Jenny was a member of Journey Covenant Church in Cuyahoga Falls, the Elks Club of Cuyahoga Falls and the former Northampton Township Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid gardener and a fabulous country cook. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dellie (Moore) Ashby; husband, Robert Ellis Carter and son, Robert Carter. She is survived by her children, Etta (Mark) Brooks, Tonya (Chris) Blessing and Mark (Tina) Carter; daughter-in-law, Priscilla Carter; sisters, Garnett Whited and Ada Plumley; grandchildren, Rochelle (Jordan), Ryan, Joe (Shannon), Kate (Keith), Kara, Brandon (Becky), Brittany (James) and Brice (Cori); great-grandchildren, Carlee, Joey, Warren, Paisley, Owen, Sawyer and Chloe; and many nieces and nephews whom she also dearly loved.



Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.) Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Interment at Northampton Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday (TONIGHT), 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strong Cross Ministries at www.strongcrossministries.org in remembrance of Jenny's love for African children.



(McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary