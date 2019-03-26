Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia (Jenny) Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia (Jenny) Carter Obituary
Virginia (Jenny) Carter

Virginia (Jenny) Carter, 80. passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born in Cicerone, West Virginia and came to Ohio after High School. She was a longtime resident of Northampton Township-Cuyahoga Falls and worked at Fishers Cafe in Peninsula for a number of years.

Jenny was a member of Journey Covenant Church in Cuyahoga Falls, the Elks Club of Cuyahoga Falls and the former Northampton Township Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid gardener and a fabulous country cook. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dellie (Moore) Ashby; husband, Robert Ellis Carter and son, Robert Carter. She is survived by her children, Etta (Mark) Brooks, Tonya (Chris) Blessing and Mark (Tina) Carter; daughter-in-law, Priscilla Carter; sisters, Garnett Whited and Ada Plumley; grandchildren, Rochelle (Jordan), Ryan, Joe (Shannon), Kate (Keith), Kara, Brandon (Becky), Brittany (James) and Brice (Cori); great-grandchildren, Carlee, Joey, Warren, Paisley, Owen, Sawyer and Chloe; and many nieces and nephews whom she also dearly loved.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.) Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Interment at Northampton Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday (TONIGHT), 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strong Cross Ministries at www.strongcrossministries.org in remembrance of Jenny's love for African children.

(McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now