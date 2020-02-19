Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map

Virginia E. Morrison

Virginia E. Morrison Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" E. Morrison, born June 3, 1968 left this world after a short illness on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1986. We lost a heart of gold, she was someone who would put anyone's needs before her own. Ginny is survived by her spouse, Robert Morrison; companion, Ed Fox; mother and step-father, Darlene and Ralph Conrad; father, Paul (Edna) Ramsey; daughter, Brittney (Jared) Ramsey; son, Cody Cross; grandchildren, Baylei, Brooklyn, Braxton and EJ; brothers and sisters, Robbie Ramsey, Andy (Stacey) Ramsey, Scott (Charity) Conrad, Sheila (Bill) Woods, Mary (Terrance) Bender, Tom (Brittany) Ramsey and Rodger Ramsey; her beloved, Oreo, Beast, King, Buddy and Girl. Close friends, Wendy and Stacey; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Please join us in our farewells to Ginny. Calling hours will be held Friday, February 21st from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Funeral service to follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -