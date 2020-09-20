Virginia "Ginny" E. Thomas, 64, went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with central nervous system lymphoma. Ginny was born in Barberton, Ohio to James and Sarah Darwen. She attended Kenmore High School, graduating in 1974, and went on to study at The University of Akron School of Nursing where she received her nursing degree in 1989. Ginny was a member of The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International, the Oncology Nursing Society and Concordia Lutheran Church of Akron, where she sang in the choir. Ginny was an amazingly loving and caring wife, mom, grandma, sister, daughter and friend. She was also an excellent nurse for 27 years. She cared for each patient with compassion, while making sure every detail of treatment was right. Ginny had a wonderful musical talent, she had written many songs and had a beautiful voice. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and trying new recipes. Ginny also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved Jesus and it showed through in her kindness to people. She is deeply missed by those who love her, but we are comforted knowing she is in Perfect Peace with her Savior. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mark; stepmother, Janice Darwen; daughter, Sara (Ryan) Corley; brother, Jim Darwen; sister, Kathy Billet; grandchildren, Katy, Rori and Levi. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 on Saturday, September 26th, from 11 to 12 p.m. Providing hope and encouragement will be Pastor Bob Tauscher. No flowers are requested. Donations may be made to John MacArthur "Grace to You" at www.gty.org
, or Cleveland Clinic Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center at my.clevelandclinic.org
. Condolences and memories can be shared with Ginny's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024