More Obituaries for Virginia Folds
Virginia Folds


1925 - 2020
Virginia Folds Obituary
) Folds Virginia (Palmer) Folds "Niecey" passed away on March 26, 2020. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on August 20, 1925 to Fred and Nellie Palmer. Virginia was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church for many years. Virginia was preceded in death by husband, Frank Folds; son, Duwane (Peter) Holley; and grandson, Lesley Vargo. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Loretta Moore of Copley, OH and Sandra K. Palmer of Columbus, OH; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Holley of Akron; sister-in-law, Etta Mae Palmer; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no services at this time. We will be having a Memorial Celebration of Life around August 22, 2020. Location to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
