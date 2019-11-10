Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Memorial Baptist Chr
2330 E Market St
Akron, OH 44312
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Baptist Church
2330 E. Market St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Baptist Church
2330 E. Market St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Standridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia K. Standridge


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia K. Standridge Obituary
Virginia went home to be with our Lord on November 5th. She was 93 years old. Born in Murphy N.C., she came to Akron in 1944, where she went to work at General Tire, retiring with 35 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alvin R. Standridge; son, Robert Alyn; daughter, Sharon Wood; and grandson, Christopher Caley. She is survived by her sister, Opal Elizabeth Stockwell (Ron); sister-in-law, Mae Lovin; daughter, Carol Prychodnik, granddaughters, Carla Caley and Lindsay Wood, and grandson, Andrew Savchenko; 11 great grand children and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Arlington Memorial Baptist Church, 2330 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44312, Pastor Dave Bogue officiating. Friends may call on the family from 2:30 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arlington Memorial Baptist Church or One-Of-A-Kind Pet Rescue.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -