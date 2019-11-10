|
|
Virginia went home to be with our Lord on November 5th. She was 93 years old. Born in Murphy N.C., she came to Akron in 1944, where she went to work at General Tire, retiring with 35 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alvin R. Standridge; son, Robert Alyn; daughter, Sharon Wood; and grandson, Christopher Caley. She is survived by her sister, Opal Elizabeth Stockwell (Ron); sister-in-law, Mae Lovin; daughter, Carol Prychodnik, granddaughters, Carla Caley and Lindsay Wood, and grandson, Andrew Savchenko; 11 great grand children and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Arlington Memorial Baptist Church, 2330 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44312, Pastor Dave Bogue officiating. Friends may call on the family from 2:30 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arlington Memorial Baptist Church or One-Of-A-Kind Pet Rescue.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019