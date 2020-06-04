Virginia L. Cona
RAVENNA -- Virginia L. Cona, age 79, died May 31, 2020. Virginia "Ginger" was born on February 19, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Peter and Dorothy Greco. Ginger was incredibly loved by all who knew her and lived every single day to the fullest. She was known for her kindness, compassionate heart, fun-loving spirit, and of course her outstanding cooking. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife, proud mother, devoted grandma, and great-grandma, beloved sister, and friend. Preceded in death by her husband, Rocco Cona in 2006 and her brother and sisters-in-law, Joseph (Ida) Cona, Angelo Cona, and Carmela Azzaro; she is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Haithcock; a son, Rocco (Marcy) Cona; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Laura), McKenzie, Garrett, Cody, Gaven, and Connor; a great grandchild, Jack; brother and sisters-in-law, Louise (Cliff) Rostin, Vincent (Mary) Cona, Ben Azzaro, and Rosemary Cona; many nieces and nephews; and all of her friends made during her journey through life. Fr. James Singler will conduct service Friday, 1 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time. Social distancing and masks are suggested. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Walsh Jesuit High School, 4550 Wyoga Lake Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44224-1084; Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, Ohio 44224; Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, or a charity of the donor's choice. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




