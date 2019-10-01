Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Virginia L. Dillon Obituary
Virginia L. Dillon Virginia L. Dillon, 85, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. A resident of Wadsworth for most of her life, moving to Waterford, Ohio in 2005. Virginia retired from Massillon State Mental Hospital as a Registered Nurse with 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert; survived by sons, David and Paul (Diane) and daughter, Melba (Dan) Knight; grandchildren, Robert and Charles Lloyd, Crystal Rogers and Stephanie Hartley, Angela Stone, Daniel and Travis Knight; great-grandchildren, David, Addison and Dalton Knight; sister, Marty Beck; nieces, Patty, Brenda, Sissy and Cheryl; along with other relatives and friends. Virginia's funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 2nd at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Avenue, Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
