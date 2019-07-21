|
Virginia L. Mate
Virginia L. Mate, 85, passed away July 15, 2019. Virginia was born in Akron and lived in Cuyahoga Falls most of her life and the last 20 years in Hiram. She loved working in her garden and being outdoors. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Kent.
Her sassiness will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter and is survived by children, Douglas Mate and Leslie (John) Feddor; grandchildren, Paul Mate, Johnny Feddor, Amber (Michael) Cook, Logan Brenneman, Melanie Brenneman, Sarah (Michael) Rose and Bethany Stanley.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Road, Peninsula, OH 44264. Donations may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church, 118 S. Mantua St., Kent, OH 44240. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019