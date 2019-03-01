|
Virginia L. Milliken
Virginia L. Milliken, 82, passed away peacefully at home February 25, 2019. Her body was donated to the Cleveland Clinic for the advancement of medical science.
Preceded in death by parents, Norman and Clara Fetterman and brother, Norm Fetterman, she is survived by sister, Carolyn Varnam; husband of 64 years, Charles G. Milliken; children, Duane (Diane), Charles (Lynne), Cindy; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Private services were held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019