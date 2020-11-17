Virginia Lee (Greenwood) Folk, age 73, born February 25, 1947, peacefully and quietly passed away surrounded by her family on November 14, 2020, after a brief battle with bone cancer. Ginny was born and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. She attended Broad Street School, Bolich Junior High, and Cuyahoga Falls High School. She worked at Vaughn's, Alsides, and Kent State University until she got married to Ted. They lived on Turkeyfoot Island in Akron for several years and enjoyed that life, but eventually they moved to Cuyahoga Falls. She embraced his two children, Liz and Alex, as part of her own. Together they had two more children, Sarah and Nathan. She did the best she could to be a mom star. She took care of the house, sewed handmade costumes for the ballet classes and Halloween days, attended band events and baseball games through all sorts of weather, and was the biggest cheerleader of her children's accomplishments. But when her grandchildren arrived, she really shone. They each have a crocheted afghan she made for them with their favorite colors to remember her by. Grandma would spend hours Facetiming with them all across the country intentionally connecting with them. She was able to do that because she loved technology and learned how to use her phone, iPad, Kindle, and the computer. She used them to be even more creative with connecting with her other loved ones, from her sisters to her sister-in-laws. When Nathan moved to California, Ginny worked diligently to overcome her fear of flying. Ted and Ginny really traveled all around the world. Tahiti, Hawaii, around the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and England. While at home, she volunteered to help others: by crocheting baby hats and prayer shawls for Susannah Circle; being a church youth counselor at First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls; swinging a hammer rebuilding homes in Kentucky; as well as repairing homes around Cuyahoga Falls and Akron with the organization Rebuilding Together. Ginny's work ethic was also a gift to others because she had learned over the years how to dig a foundation for the cabin in Coe Hill, Canada, to frame a different cottage in Coe Hill, to replace drywall in homes that she and Ted flipped, to re-roof homes in Kentucky, and she could paint just about anything to make a room pretty once again. Ginny and Ted loved to socialize and had a circle of friends with whom they spent over 35 years going to church and traveling across the country on Couples Weeklong adventures. Ginny enjoyed many laughs and private jokes during the Ladies Only Weekends. She considered these friends as a second family and knew all about their children and grandchildren, too. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Edna Greenwood, and sister, Patricia Snoddy. She is survived by her husband, Ted, married for 46 years (ten of them happily. Right, Ted?), her sister Diane (and Rick) Trester, brother-in-law Gene Snoddy, and all the nieces and nephews. Her beloved children: Elizabeth (Folk) Sue, Alexander Folk (and Bonnie), Sarah (Folk) Hernandez (and Jose), and Nathan Folk (and Melanie). Her adored grandchildren ages 31 to 1: Lauren, Jordan (and Alex), Charlotte (and Daniel), Jeremy, Katrina (and Maxwell), Oliver (and Haley), Abigail, Amelia, Zachary, Parker, Linnea, and Otto. And her cherished great-grandchildren: Amelia and Hayden. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls (245 Portage Trail), with the Memorial Service to begin at 11 a.m., followed by a Graveside Service at Oakwood Cemetery (2420 Oakwood Drive), Food to follow. To share condolences with the family or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
