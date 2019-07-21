Home

Virginia M. Clark

Virginia M. Clark "Tez"

Virginia Montez Clark "Tez" was born August 3, 1933 and lived through July 15, 2019.

"It's not the date of birth that's important or the date of death, but the life lived in between."

Virginia lived a life dedicated to her Lord, her family, and her community. She loved gardening, baking and reading her Bible. She had a generous heart and gave to all she knew. She will be greatly missed by all her family. She is now enjoying her heavenly home with her loving husband, Fred, for eternity.

Private services have been held. Burial has taken place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Memorial thoughts and condolences can be shared with Virginia's family at the funeral home website.

Bacher-Norton

(330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
