Cox McNulty Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
204 6th St. NW
Barberton, OH
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd.
Seville, OH
Virginia M. Dellapa


1928 - 2019
Virginia M. Dellapa Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Virginia M. Dellapa, age 91, passed away November 11, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1928 in Barberton, Ohio to the late William and Alice Smith. She retired from Babcock & Wilcox with over 20 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Albert Dellapa; parents; brothers, Miles, William, Richard and Frank Smith. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Gina (Tony) Pappas; grandchildren, Anthony, Kaile and Alaina Pappas; sister, Josie Khoenle; brother, John (Camille) Smith; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton, OH 44203. Interment will take place on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
