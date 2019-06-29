|
Virginia M. Ventrone
Virginia M. Ventrone passed away June 26, 2019. She was born in Akron where she lived most of her life.
Virginia retired from Giant Eagle as a deli manager. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Fanny Ventrone; brothers, John, Dominic, Tony, Mike, Vincent and baby; sisters, Amelia Sexstella, Josephine Drake, Lena Kaufman and Mary Lear. Virginia is survived by her sister, Lucy Pilleggi; sisters-in-law, Sandy Beckwith and Sandy Ventrone; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019