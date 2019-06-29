Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
83 Mosser Place
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Ventrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Ventrone


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. Ventrone Obituary
Virginia M. Ventrone

Virginia M. Ventrone passed away June 26, 2019. She was born in Akron where she lived most of her life.

Virginia retired from Giant Eagle as a deli manager. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Fanny Ventrone; brothers, John, Dominic, Tony, Mike, Vincent and baby; sisters, Amelia Sexstella, Josephine Drake, Lena Kaufman and Mary Lear. Virginia is survived by her sister, Lucy Pilleggi; sisters-in-law, Sandy Beckwith and Sandy Ventrone; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now