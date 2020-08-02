Virginia MaBele Gorder, age 76, of Streetsboro, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Akron General Medical Center. Virginia was born January 20, 1944 in St. Paul, MN to Lenhart and Verie (Miller) Maas. She taught music in Milwaukee, then in 1973 she worked at the University of Illinois Music Library. She served as an officer with Haven for Pets for many years. Virginia was a lifelong seamstress and enjoyed making baby blankets and in recent times masks. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne Gorder; sister, Sandra (Dennis) Doubek; brother, Charles Maas; nephew, Peter (Melissa) Doubek; her cousin, Catherine (Gary) Miller-Geroy, and niece, Kary Davidson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lenhart and Verrie (Miller) Maas. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Haven For Pets, P.O. Box 326, Richfield, Ohio 44286. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.