1/2
Virginia MaBele Gorder
1944 - 2020
Virginia MaBele Gorder, age 76, of Streetsboro, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Akron General Medical Center. Virginia was born January 20, 1944 in St. Paul, MN to Lenhart and Verie (Miller) Maas. She taught music in Milwaukee, then in 1973 she worked at the University of Illinois Music Library. She served as an officer with Haven for Pets for many years. Virginia was a lifelong seamstress and enjoyed making baby blankets and in recent times masks. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne Gorder; sister, Sandra (Dennis) Doubek; brother, Charles Maas; nephew, Peter (Melissa) Doubek; her cousin, Catherine (Gary) Miller-Geroy, and niece, Kary Davidson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lenhart and Verrie (Miller) Maas. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Haven For Pets, P.O. Box 326, Richfield, Ohio 44286. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
