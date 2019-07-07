Virginia Nellie McDaniel



Virginia "Ginny" Nellie McDaniel, 84, of Akron, Ohio, passed away July 1, 2019 with her loving family by her side.



She was born to the late Martin and Edith Summers on November 30, 1934, in Akron. Ginny graduated from Highland High School in 1953 and went on to nursing school at Akron School of Practical Nursing.



She married Reginald Wayne McDaniel in 1961, and they lived in the home they built together since 1969. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years in 2000 and by her brother-in-law, Roy Gordon, in 2009. Ginny is survived by three siblings, Lenora Codding (Don), Donald Summers (Joyce), and Barbara Gordon; and four children, Gary McDaniel (Teri), Debbie Hutson, Cindy Sherwood (Jerry), and Eddie McDaniel (Miriam). She is also survived by five nieces, two nephews, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.



Ginny had a huge, caring heart which made her career as a nurse especially fitting. She worked for over thirty years as an LPN for Dr. Thomas Kelly. Ginny was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them, and she especially loved her role as Grandma. She loved spending time with her family and watching sports. Ginny was extremely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories to carry on her legacy. Her wish for others was to be "healthy, wealthy, and wise," and she encouraged everyone to follow their dreams.



A Celebration of Life will be held WEDNESDAY, July 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 or to the wonderful Hospice Department at Summa Health Foundation, 525 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44304.



