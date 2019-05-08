Virginia "Jenny" R. Henninger



Virginia "Jenny" R. Henninger, 66, of Green, passed away at her residence with her husband by her side on May 3, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1952 in Bluefield, West Virginia. Jenny was the nicest, and most selfless, kind-hearted, and giving person, who cared deeply for her husband, her family, and her many, many friends, who all meant the world to her. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Bill. Over the years, she enjoyed skiing, crafting, golfing with her husband and golf ladies, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She was a huge animal lover, especially her Yorkie, Ella. Jenny loved taking vacations and traveling. Her favorite trips included going to Europe with her husband. She was a member of Parkside Church. She retired from Akron General as the student doctor coordinator.



Jenny was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Peake; her brother, Ronald Peake; and her father-in-law, William Henninger Jr.



Left to cherish Jenny's memory are her husband, William Henninger III; daughter, Heidi Henninger; son, William Henninger IV; father, Sonny Peake; sister, Donna (Don) Smith; grandchildren, Taylor and J.R. Henninger; nephews, Nicholas Smith, and Brandon (Misty) Smith; great-nephew, Jaxon Smith; and great-niece, Madisyn Fisher.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday May 10, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Parkside Church 4520 Arlington Rd., Green, 44685. A funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jenny's memory to Blast GBM, an organization dedicated to brain cancer research, at www.blastgbm.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary