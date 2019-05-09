|
|
Virginia "Jenny" R. Henninger
Virginia "Jenny" R. Henninger, 66, of Green, passed away at her residence with her husband by her side on May 3, 2019.
Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday May 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Parkside Church, 4520 Arlington Rd., Green, 44685. A funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jenny's memory to Blast GBM, an organization dedicated to brain cancer research, at www.blastgbm.com. To read the full obituary, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 9, 2019