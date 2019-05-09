Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parkside Church
4520 Arlington Rd.
Green, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkside Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Henninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia R. Henninger


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia R. Henninger Obituary
Virginia "Jenny" R. Henninger

Virginia "Jenny" R. Henninger, 66, of Green, passed away at her residence with her husband by her side on May 3, 2019.

Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday May 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Parkside Church, 4520 Arlington Rd., Green, 44685. A funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jenny's memory to Blast GBM, an organization dedicated to brain cancer research, at www.blastgbm.com. To read the full obituary, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now