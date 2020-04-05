|
) Virginia Ruth Sarokas, 94, passed away March 29, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late Anthony and Lillian (Knight) Galanis, retired from Akron City (Summa) Hospital with 29 years of service and was an active member of Akron First Seventh Day Adventist Church. She loved crocheting, creating many beautiful pieces, and enjoyed gardening. Most of all, she loved her Lord. In addition to her parents; Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Paul; sisters, Helen, Lois, Dorothy and Kathleen; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Galanis. She is survived by her children, Margaret Sarokas, Kathryn (Stanley) Cate and Mark (Patti) Sarokas; brother, Theodore Galanis; grandchildren, Michael (Lisa) Cate, Christopher (Amy) Cate, and Natalie and Melinda Sarokas; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Tyler and Dale; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Sarokas. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a memorial service will be held at her church at a later date. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020