) Virginia "Ginny" Ruth Vartenuk (Wilson) passed away from congestive heart failure on May 28, 2020. A longtime resident of Suffield Township, she was born May 22, 1925 in Akron, OH and attended Akron East High School. Virginia dedicated her life to her family and was happiest surrounded by those she loved. In addition to raising her three sons, she fostered 17 children over the years. She was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. Virginia took pride in her sewing ability and in her younger years made her own clothes as well as clothing for her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking, her Thanksgiving rolls were a favorite among the family. She knew how to be thrifty, saving enough to travel to Hawaii 11 times with her husband. Virginia was a very strong-willed woman and learned to drive at age 60. In her later years, she enjoyed going to the Carousel Dinner Theater and taking trips to play the slots, but her most cherished times were family parties. Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Earl Junior Vartenuk; parents, Walter and Grace Wilson; brothers, James, Walter, Earl and Wayne; and sisters, Freda "Sis," Betty and Shirley. She is survived by her brother, Edwin (Glenda) Wilson; sons, Michael (Cynthia), Richard (Patricia) and David (Linda); grandchildren, Christopher (Belinda), Aaron (Becky), Bryan, Gina, Mandria (Dave), Lacy, Michael (Amy), Briana (Matias), Kortney (Jeffrey), Emily and Eric; and great-grandson, Robbie. Private services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Akron. The family would like to thank Kim Wilson (no relation), her home health aide, cherished friend and companion for the last two years.