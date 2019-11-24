|
Virginia Selmants (Ginny), age 88, passed away November 21st, 2019 after a short battle with pneumonia. Ginny was born on February 4, 1931, in Marlboro, MA to the late Eddy and Edna Buckley. She lived in Marlboro until 1960 and then moved to Cincinnati Ohio, Westfield, MA and then to Medina, Ohio for the last 45 years. She graduated from the Kathleen Dell school and worked as a medical secretary and medical transcriptionist for many years. She worked part time at Western Reserve Hospice in Medina. Ginny enjoyed cooking, bird watching, traveling to craft shows with her husband Joe and spending time with her three grandchildren. Ginny loved Cape Cod and after introducing the area to Joe, they spent many memorable trips there. She will be missed by her breakfast crew in Medina. Ginny leaves behind three children, Steve (Lynn), Betsy (Scot) and Paul; Grandchildren, Joey, Brian and Lola; Also one sister, Carol. She was preceded in death by the love of her live, Joseph Selmants, who passed away in 2013, they were married for 53 years. She spent her last year at the Inn at Apple Ridge, where she leaves behind many new friends and enjoyed their movie nights, Friday afternoon happy hour and playing Bingo. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Waite and Son Funeral Home, 765 N Court Street, Medina, 44256. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 317 E Liberty St., Medina, 44256. To leave online condolences, please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019