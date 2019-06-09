Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Makin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia V. Makin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia V. Makin Obituary
Virginia V. Makin

Virginia V. Makin, 94, died June 5, 2019.

Born in Barberton, she worked at the M. O'Neil Co.

Preceded in death by husband, Myron and daughter, Cheryl Ann; she is survived by son, Thomas; and loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 70 W. Streetsboro St., #201, Hudson, OH 44236.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now