Virginia V. Makin
Virginia V. Makin, 94, died June 5, 2019.
Born in Barberton, she worked at the M. O'Neil Co.
Preceded in death by husband, Myron and daughter, Cheryl Ann; she is survived by son, Thomas; and loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 70 W. Streetsboro St., #201, Hudson, OH 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019