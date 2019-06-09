Vito A Nicoletti



Vito A Nicoletti, age 91, born and raised in Corona, N.Y went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2019.



Vito was the youngest of nine siblings and the final to join together in eternity.



Loving husband of 70 years to Margaret (nee McKay); dear father of



Richard (Lisa); and proud grandfather to Alec; and close friend of the Tyrpak family Shirley, and David (Tammy).



He was a US Navy Veteran, retired from Ottman Meat Company as plant supervisor for over 30 years, after his retirement he and Margaret moved to Palm Beach, Fla. Upon the birth of his first and only grandson he and his wife moved to Akron to be near and involved in Alec's life, whom he cherished.



Family services will be at a later date and in honor of his military service the inurnment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.