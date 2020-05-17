Taylor, loving wife and mother of five children passed away at the age of 86. Vivian was born on October 23, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Allan and Vivian (Guy) MacDonald. She received an Art Degree from Timken High School. On December 7, 1953 she married Oddie Robert Taylor. They raised four sons, Bob, Mike, Rick and Don and one daughter, Cindy. Vivian had a passion for art. She also loved animals and classic cars. She made many friends by pet sitting and attending classic car events and was a collector of Mustang Memorabilia. She was known for her kindness and compassionate spirit. Vivian was preceded in death by her father, Allan; mother, Vivian; husband, Bob and sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her five children, Bob, Mike, Cindy, Rick (Debby) and Don; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and best friend, Dave Crawford. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Vivian's life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stark County Human Society.