Vivian A. "Mustang Viv" Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor, loving wife and mother of five children passed away at the age of 86. Vivian was born on October 23, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Allan and Vivian (Guy) MacDonald. She received an Art Degree from Timken High School. On December 7, 1953 she married Oddie Robert Taylor. They raised four sons, Bob, Mike, Rick and Don and one daughter, Cindy. Vivian had a passion for art. She also loved animals and classic cars. She made many friends by pet sitting and attending classic car events and was a collector of Mustang Memorabilia. She was known for her kindness and compassionate spirit. Vivian was preceded in death by her father, Allan; mother, Vivian; husband, Bob and sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her five children, Bob, Mike, Cindy, Rick (Debby) and Don; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and best friend, Dave Crawford. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Vivian's life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stark County Human Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved