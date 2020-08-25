1/1
Vivian DiCaudo
Vivian E. DiCaudo, 85, of Silver Lake passed away on August 23, 2020. Born in Akron to the late Vincent and Rose Lalli, Mrs. DiCaudo was a lifetime area resident. She held a Masters Degree in Education and had taught for Cuyahoga Falls Schools. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, she is survived by sons, Thomas, James, and David (Valerie); grandchildren, Matthew and Gianna; sister, Carmel DiLauro and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Silver Springs Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Stow Chapel
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Stow Chapel
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
