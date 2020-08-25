Vivian DiCaudo

Vivian E. DiCaudo, 85, of Silver Lake passed away on August 23, 2020. Born in Akron to the late Vincent and Rose Lalli, Mrs. DiCaudo was a lifetime area resident. She held a Masters Degree in Education and had taught for Cuyahoga Falls Schools. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, she is survived by sons, Thomas, James, and David (Valerie); grandchildren, Matthew and Gianna; sister, Carmel DiLauro and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Silver Springs Cemetery.