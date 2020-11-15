1/1
Vivian Elaine Estes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Elaine Estes, 86, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. A resident of Cuyahoga Falls, she graduated from the Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing in 1955, and retired from Summa Same Day Surgery in 2002, and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Her greatest joy was being the matriarch of a close and loving family, that she nurtured and loved fiercely and selflessly throughout her life. She enjoyed playing slot machines, and loved her annual trip to Las Vegas. In Heaven she greets her parents, Nellie and Joseph Prusky; husband, Jack; sons, Mark and Joey; son-in-law, Jerry Lewis, and sister-in-law, Helen Deremer. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Tim Smith, Sandy and Joe Backer, and Jackie Lewis; as well as her seven grandchildren, Adam, Jillian, Sara, Rachel, Emily, Brian, and Tyler whose love for her and from her can never be replaced. She also leaves behind special cousin, Judy; long time friend, Annette; and neighbors, Carole and Verna. She taught all of us how to love, and that the greatest gift in life is family. We will never know love again like the love you gave to us, and while we may be weary to walk through our life journeys without you, we must go on knowing as you said in your final days, "A part of you is a part of us." We love you a bushel and a peck. Until we meet again, somewhere over the rainbow, forever and ever our Angel you'll be. Calling hours 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18th at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2220 2nd Street in Cuyahoga Falls. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved