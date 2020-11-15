Vivian Elaine Estes, 86, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. A resident of Cuyahoga Falls, she graduated from the Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing in 1955, and retired from Summa Same Day Surgery in 2002, and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Her greatest joy was being the matriarch of a close and loving family, that she nurtured and loved fiercely and selflessly throughout her life. She enjoyed playing slot machines, and loved her annual trip to Las Vegas. In Heaven she greets her parents, Nellie and Joseph Prusky; husband, Jack; sons, Mark and Joey; son-in-law, Jerry Lewis, and sister-in-law, Helen Deremer. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Tim Smith, Sandy and Joe Backer, and Jackie Lewis; as well as her seven grandchildren, Adam, Jillian, Sara, Rachel, Emily, Brian, and Tyler whose love for her and from her can never be replaced. She also leaves behind special cousin, Judy; long time friend, Annette; and neighbors, Carole and Verna. She taught all of us how to love, and that the greatest gift in life is family. We will never know love again like the love you gave to us, and while we may be weary to walk through our life journeys without you, we must go on knowing as you said in your final days, "A part of you is a part of us." We love you a bushel and a peck. Until we meet again, somewhere over the rainbow, forever and ever our Angel you'll be. Calling hours 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18th at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2220 2nd Street in Cuyahoga Falls. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park.