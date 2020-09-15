) Vivian Inez Rastok, 94, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother, and great grand-mother. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Leonard Rastok; parents, John and Lucille Wagster; sister, Juanita (Jim) Guistino; her brothers, Kenneth (Doris) Wagster, Dane Wagster, and Gail Wagster. She is survived by her children, Lana (Peter) Russo, Timothy (Kathy) Rastok, Thomas (Carole) Rastok, Brenda (Steve) Hamas, Janice (Homer) Rastok; grandchildren, Garrett Rastok, Ryan (Jenny) Rastok, Stephanie (Matt) Draiss, Eric Russo, Brandon (Carissa) Rastok, Berrick Rastok, Courtney (Dan) Dutton, Cory Hamas, Alicia Hamas (Neil Kress), Justin Hamas (Kelsey Raymodi), and Jacob Rastok (Abby Born), Brent Borden and Eric Dinges; great grandchildren, Hattie and Hope Draiss, Roman and Lindley Dutton, Remi Rastok, Liliana Rastok, Brandon Dinges, Caleb Borden, Sienna Borden, Luella Borden, and Aelish Rastok; sister-in-law, Carol Wagster, and nieces and nephews. Vivian was very active at St. Matthew Parish including President of the Ladies Guild. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family was her life. She also loved the staff at Tallmadge Danbury, and they loved her. She loved having her "own apartment" for the first time in her life. The staff made her last 18 months of life so joy filled. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron OH from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2952 Edison St. NW, Uniontown, OH. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. Face masks are required.