) Vivian Jean (Byers) Mills, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Hudson Grande Senior Living facility in Hudson, OH. As to her age, she always said, when asked, "I'm as old as my little finger, and little older than my teeth." And that is how we will keep it. Born and raised in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of John Keiter and Daisy Kate (Mutton) Byers. Vivian was the wife of Walter Henry Mills, who preceded her in death in 1997. They made their home in Stow, OH, and together they lovingly raised two children: Jeffrey Alan and Stacey Ann. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from Kent State University, she taught 5th and 6th grade at Echo Hills Elementary School in Stow, OH, for over 30 years, where she was loved by her students. Vivian was a member of The PEO Sisterhood, and the Miriam Circle at the First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. She also volunteered at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens for many years after retiring. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (and husband Gregory Seyer) of De Graff, OH; her daughter, Stacey Peterson of Virginia Beach, VA; her grandson, Jason John Wehmeyer (and wife Julie) of San Diego, CA; her granddaughter, Tara Nicole Libengood (and husband Anthony) of Virginia Beach, VA; and two great granddaughters, Valerie Wehmeyer, and Quinn Libengood; as well as a caring friend, Pebble Sellers of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Madeline Gertrude Byers, of Tallmadge, Ohio, in 2000, and her brother, Wayne John Byers, of Briarcliffe Manor, New York, in 2013. Vivian will be cremated and placed with her husband at Rose Hill Burial Park, Fairlawn, Ohio, in a private family ceremony. Arrangements for a memorial service will be made, when possible, with the safety of family and friends in mind. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made, in her memory to The , The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or the Salvation Army. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020