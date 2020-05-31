Vivian R. Kinsinger Kinsinger (Robin) nee Boltz passed away May 26, 2020. Robin was born on March 7, 1955, in Akron, Ohio. Preceded in death by her grandparents, several aunts and uncles, her father, Cecil Boltz; her son, Robert Kinsinger III, and her sweet little niece, Jessica Lautzenheiser. Surviving are daughter, Rachel Kinsinger; mother, Phyllis Boltz-Kasarnich; grandchildren, Trista Bates and Trent Kinsinger; sister, Debra Chase Stewart (Bo); brother, Steven Kasarnich (Susan), S.O. Robert Greathouse and cousin Judy Douglas. Also surviving is her horse, Cecil; which she loves so much. Robin loved to ride her horse, which she did with her dear friends. Funeral arrangements will be at a later date due to COVID19. Pastor Darrell Frazier will be available 330-620-2936.







