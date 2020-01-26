|
Vivian "Vivi" Rose Zaratsian, born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 23rd, 2016 has passed away just shy of 4 years of age on January 22nd, 2020 from her battle with cancer. Vivi enjoyed her 4 years on earth as much as any child could. Even when cancer presented itself at 18 months old, it didn't slow her down until the very end. Often known as the "mayor" or the "governor", Vivi's charismatic personality brought cheer and excitement to everyone she would meet. Vivi enjoyed dressing up as princesses, watching movies and building memories with her two sisters and best friends, Harper and Quinn. Her favorite pastime was collecting and hoarding random objects and toys all around the house and the hospital. They were her treasures. But she was our treasure. Vivi inspired so many people throughout her journey in life and her purpose on this earth has changed the lives of so many for the better. Vivi is survived by her entire family: mom, Annie; dad, G.I.; sisters, Harper (5) and Quinn (2); surviving great grandparents, Alice Jamison and Rosie Zaratsian; grandparents, Peter and Mary Kay DePaul and G.I. and Joanne Zaratsian; aunts and uncles, Christine Valentino (Anthony), Liz DePaul, Julie DePaul (Joey Nero), Marc DePaul (Mary), April Zaratsian, Jake Zaratsian, Jessa Zaratsian; cousins, Liam (7), Jack (2), Milo (1) and Josie (4 months); countless other family members and friends who were with her from the beginning, throughout her life, and until the very end. The family will receive friends at the SCHULTE & MAHON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 5252 MAYFIELD RD., LYNDHURST, (BETWEEN RICHMOND and BRAINARD) SUNDAY, JANUARY 26 FROM 2 to 8 P.M. Friends and family should meet for the funeral mass at the Church of the Gesu on Monday, January 27th at 10:30 a.m., located at 2470 Miramar Blvd., University Heights, OH. Funeral procession and burial will take place to Lake View Cemetery immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a charitable contribution to Vivi's favorite charity: A Special Wish - Cleveland Chapter. A Special Wish Foundation is a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to granting the wishes of children under the age of 21 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Additionally, Vivi did not live a black and white life. She was full of bold color choices everywhere she went. We are asking those who attend her services to support her in colorful attire. Her favorite colors are pink, purple, red and yellow. #VIVSTRONG
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020