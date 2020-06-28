Von H. Brobeck
Von H. Brobeck passed away June 22, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1922 in Washington College, Tennessee. Von worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 44 years, beginning in 1941, and retired in 1985 as Manager of the Equipment Engineering Department. He graduated from Washington College High School in 1940, attended East Tennessee State University and then The University of Akron. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, fought in the Battle of the Bulge under General Patton, earning the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded two bronze stars and a purple heart for his service. In 1946 Von graduated from Goodyear's Apprentice Machine Program. He met his wife, Mae Nell (Kemp) while both were working at Goodyear, and they were married April 13, 1946. In 1956 Von was awarded the Litchfield Award from Goodyear for an outstanding on the job suggestion for venting molds on tubeless tires. Von was especially happy in the presence of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His son, Michael was born in 1947; daughter, Pamela in 1949; and another son, Mark, in 1957. He liked to golf and loved spending retirement winters in Florida. He traveled throughout the United States, and he especially enjoyed visitng family in Tennessee and Alabama during the summer months. His faith was important to him: he as a Presbyterian. Preceded in death by his father, Lunsford; mother, Ethel; his wife, Mae Nell Kemp Brobeck; sisters, Violet, Erma, Daisy, Bonnie, Thelma Jean; brothers, Voil and Jake; and grandson, Kevin Brobeck; Von will be deeply missed by his children, Pamela, Michael (Wendy), Mark (Tanya); grandchildren, Andy, Michelle, Brian, Chris; great-grandchildren: Logan and Kayla; brother, Blain Brobeck; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was blessed with many years of extremely kind, compassionate care from Visiting Angels, especially his longtime caregiver, Cheryl. Private family services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association ( https://www.alz.org/ ), the American Heart Association ( https://www.heart.org/ ), or a charity of your choice. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
