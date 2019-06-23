|
|
Vonna Johnson
Vonna Johnson, age 84, passed away June 20, 2019. She retired from Reiter Dairy, and enjoyed volunteering at Barberton Hospital and playing Euchre with friends at the Barberton Senior Center.
Preceded in death by first husband, Willard Johnson; second husband, Donald McHenry; son, Art Johnson and brothers, Raymond and Larry Steele.
Survived by her children, Sharon Nestor (Dave) and Bob Johnson (Carissa), and daughter-in-law, Cathy Johnson. She was Grandma Vern to Matt, Kelly, Austin, Elizabeth and six great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Lucille Davisson (Neal).
Funeral service will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019