|
|
) Vyrble L. Cheshire Snyder, 87, of Wadsworth, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Canton Christian Home. Vyrble was born October 25, 1932 in Mountian View, AR to Tommy and Edna Campbell. She married Richard Cheshire on July 2, 1949. He died December 7, 1978. She then married Rollin D. Snyder in 1980. He died August of 1997. Vyrble volunteered at Barberton Hospital for 35 years. She was a member of Northside Christian Church in Wadsworth. Vyrble was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed reading and traveling. Vyrble will be deeply missed by her daughters, Virginia (Michael) Markov and Jayne (David) Dimitroff; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; niece Sandra (Danny) Lancaster. Vyrble was preceded in death by her husbands; son, Howard J. Cheshire and daughter, Carol Zeffer. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. At Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019