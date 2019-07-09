Home

Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Wade Perkins


1958 - 2019
Wade Perkins Obituary
Wade Perkins

Wade Hampton Perkins Jr., age 60, of Hudson, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home. Wade was born August 13, 1958 in Harrisville, MI to Wade and Genevieve (Fowler) Perkins. Wade loved to spend time with his family and friends, who will miss his kindness and humor.

He is survived by his children, Alicia (Jacob) Kowalske, Wade Perkins III, Chad (Hanah) Perkins; grandchildren, Cody, Dylan, Thomas and Colt Kowalske; great-granddaughter, Arianna Kowalske; sister, Sherry (Geroge) Zinn; brother, Dan Perkins; and faithful companion, Freckles. He was preceded in death by daughter, Tiffany Perkins; parents, Wade and Genevieve (Fowler) Perkins; brother, Bill Fowler.

Funeral services will be held at a later date in Harrisville, MI. Memorial contributions, cards or flowers for the family may be sent to Bissler & SOns Funeral Home, 628 W. Main Street, Kent, OH 44240, or to share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.

Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019
