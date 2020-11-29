Waitman (Darl) Poling, 84, passed away November 24, 2020. Born April 10, 1936, he was a Barberton resident for over 60 years and member of Victory Chapel for over 55 years. He retired from B & W with 42 years of service. Preceded in death by wife, Kathleen B. (12/16/10), and son-in-law Jeff Easthom, he is survived by his wife, Patricia M. Poling and his children, Brenda Easthom (Bill Thompson), Johnnie (Jeff) Fehr, Clay (Tracy) Poling; stepchildren, Tami (Mike) Howell, Patina (Steve) Williams, Michael Callesen and Patrick (Sue) Callesen; many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron, Ohio.