1/1
Waitman Poling
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waitman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waitman (Darl) Poling, 84, passed away November 24, 2020. Born April 10, 1936, he was a Barberton resident for over 60 years and member of Victory Chapel for over 55 years. He retired from B & W with 42 years of service. Preceded in death by wife, Kathleen B. (12/16/10), and son-in-law Jeff Easthom, he is survived by his wife, Patricia M. Poling and his children, Brenda Easthom (Bill Thompson), Johnnie (Jeff) Fehr, Clay (Tracy) Poling; stepchildren, Tami (Mike) Howell, Patina (Steve) Williams, Michael Callesen and Patrick (Sue) Callesen; many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron, Ohio.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved