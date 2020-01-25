Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Wald's home
730 Pleasant Valley Drive
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Waldemar Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waldemar Bender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waldemar Bender Obituary
Waldemar Bender, 84, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 23, 2020. Per Mr. Benders request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will take place Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service with a reception at Wald's home at 730 Pleasant Valley Drive, Akron, OH 44319. For those desiring, donations in his name may be made to the . Full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waldemar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -