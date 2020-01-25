|
Waldemar Bender, 84, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 23, 2020. Per Mr. Benders request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will take place Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service with a reception at Wald's home at 730 Pleasant Valley Drive, Akron, OH 44319. For those desiring, donations in his name may be made to the . Full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 25, 2020