Waldo A. Sober
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Waldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waldo Sober, Jr., age 83, of Rootstown, died May 3rd 2020 following a period of declining health. Waldo was born in East Cleveland, OH to the late Mary and Waldo Sober Sr. and raised his family in Rootstown. He is survived by his daughters, Laurie (Neil) Sober and Tracy Sober, and was predeceased by his wife, Ann. Dad served in the Army Reserves, and graduated from Kent State University waiting for the postman on a folding chair in his front yard. Dad was a member of the Masons, Shriners, Knights Templar, American Legion and Republican Party. He enjoyed being a member and past-president of the Kent Civil War Society. Dad was a lifelong dedicated "Collector of Treasures" and left no auction/yard sale/equipment or Library sale stone unturned. He was a big fan of John Wayne, the days when Men were Men and died with their boots on. Dad helped countless charities during his life, and had an unofficial charity of rescuing many of God's creatures - geese, ducks, sheep, turkeys, goats, and dogs, dogs, dogs. The family thanks all of the people involved in his health care, who helped keep him feisty and causing trouble, especially Rowena Taylor. A private burial has taken place with family at Homeland Cemetery in Rootstown. A Celebration of Life will be delayed until June 20th due to Covid19 restrictions on gathering. Start recalling your favorite Waldo Story to share with us that day. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski, 330-296-6436)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
3302966436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Laurie and family - So sorry for your loss.
Liz Royer
Friend
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved