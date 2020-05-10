Waldo Sober, Jr., age 83, of Rootstown, died May 3rd 2020 following a period of declining health. Waldo was born in East Cleveland, OH to the late Mary and Waldo Sober Sr. and raised his family in Rootstown. He is survived by his daughters, Laurie (Neil) Sober and Tracy Sober, and was predeceased by his wife, Ann. Dad served in the Army Reserves, and graduated from Kent State University waiting for the postman on a folding chair in his front yard. Dad was a member of the Masons, Shriners, Knights Templar, American Legion and Republican Party. He enjoyed being a member and past-president of the Kent Civil War Society. Dad was a lifelong dedicated "Collector of Treasures" and left no auction/yard sale/equipment or Library sale stone unturned. He was a big fan of John Wayne, the days when Men were Men and died with their boots on. Dad helped countless charities during his life, and had an unofficial charity of rescuing many of God's creatures - geese, ducks, sheep, turkeys, goats, and dogs, dogs, dogs. The family thanks all of the people involved in his health care, who helped keep him feisty and causing trouble, especially Rowena Taylor. A private burial has taken place with family at Homeland Cemetery in Rootstown. A Celebration of Life will be delayed until June 20th due to Covid19 restrictions on gathering. Start recalling your favorite Waldo Story to share with us that day. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski, 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.