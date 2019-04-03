Wallace



"Moose" B.



Wason, Sr.



Wallace B. "Moose" Wason, Sr., age 75, of Hudson passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce S. (nee Peterka) Wason and his daughter, Laurie DeVito as well as his parents, Wallace E. Wason and Ruth Hartley Wason. He is survived by his children, Wallace B. (Jane) Wason, Jr. of Alexandria, Va., Jenne (Joseph) Wason Benoit of Chatham, Ontario and Christopher C. (Darlene) Wason of Hudson as well as his son-in-law, Todd (Lorene) DeVito. He was a very special "Papa Moose" to eight grandchildren, Emma, Suzanna, Truett, Blake, Francesca, Amber, Gabrielle, and Charley; He was proud to be the oldest brother of seven siblings, Karen (Eli) Yecheskel, Pam (Rick) Teckmyer, the late Jane (Tom) Emery, Ross Wason, Beth (Jeffrey) Blair and Rob (Shelly) Wason and was "Uncle Moose" to sixteen nieces and nephews.



He was an expert in overhead cranes, having worked as an employee, consultant, or entrepreneur in the business for most of his life. Some of his favorite activities included coaching his kids' little league teams; building Pinewood derby cars and various models with his grandkids; going on his annual golf outing with the boys; and alternately cheering for/griping at the Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavaliers. He had a sense of humor like no other and he will be sorely missed.



Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, OH (330) 650-4181 where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019. Interment will follow at Markillie Cemetery.