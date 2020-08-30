1/1
Walter Amos Boggs
1935 - 2020
Walter Amos Boggs, 85, passed away on August 26th 2020 after a long illness. Walter was born on July 11th, 1935 to Shirley and Charity Boggs in Spencer, WV. Walter and his family moved to the Akron area when he was 16 years old. He worked at Casters Mfg. in Barberton for many years, before moving to Jane Lew, WV in 1974. He worked at Pittsburg Tube until he retired. He enjoyed hunting, his dogs, cold beer, and loud country music. He loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Barb; his sister, Glenna Snyder; his nine children, Robin (Brown), Penny (Rothermel), Rocky, Walter Lee, Rusty, Randy, Lisa (Saunders), Barbie, Walter; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private celebration of his life will be held.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pat Boyle Funeral Home & Cremation Service
144 Hackers Creek Rd
Jane Lew, WV 26378
(304) 884-2400
