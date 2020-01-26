|
Walter Archer, 70, passed away January 22, 2020. Walter "Wally" Archer was a special and unique individual who at the age of three contracted a serious disease that took him from a healthy young energetic boy to dependent on a wheelchair for over 20 years. Then a miracle happened and a doctor accidentally discovered a powerful medical drug that would enable Wally to once again stand up from the wheelchair and walk again. Even while no longer totally dependent on a wheelchair Wally still had many, many physical challenges the rest of his life. The disease, his physical challenges and the limitations of the medical drug should have left this man in total frustration, BUT that never happened. Wally was quite the people person and looked forward to each morning. Once the medicine took affect Wally worked his magic of showing each person he met how blessed he felt and how happy he was even though every day he had to live with the fear that his medicine maybe would not work? Every day he touched people by his example of never complaining and always engaging his positive spirit and his blessings! One would ponder why God had sent this special person with his immense challenges to live among us...it is people like Wally that provide us with the reality check of how lucky each of us really are and why we need to appreciate our family, loved ones, blessings and the fact each morning we are blessed to jump out of bed without restriction! Wally was an "Earth Angel" with a mission that he just completed under God's direction...Thanks Wally and We Love You! He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Louise Archer. Walter is survived by his sister, Tammy (Dan) Tolerton; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Seth, William (Katie) and Alexandra. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow visitation at 12 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home,with Rev. Jim Case officiating. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Total Living Center, 2221 9th St SW, Canton, OH 44706
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020