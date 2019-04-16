Home

Wally Samples, 56, of New Franklin, passed away April 14, 2019. He was born in Akron to Alice and the late Charles Samples. Always a lover of the outdoors, Wally never missed a sunny weekend opportunity to go camping or fishing with his family. If he wasn't out at Berlin Lake or Hocking Hills, he loved having a big bonfire in the backyard. His family will always remember how he loved people and valued making great memories and experiences over material things. Wally passed a little of his wisdom to each of our hearts, and we will carry him with us always.

Besides his father, Wally was preceded in death by his stepson, Ricky Brown. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Tammy; son, Nicholas; stepdaughter, Julia Brown; grandchildren, Isaac Greer and Jaidyn Adams; brothers, Tim (Angelina), Dusty (Erin) and Toby (Natalie) Samples; sisters, Debbie Samples-Coffee and Susie Adaska; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 2 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
