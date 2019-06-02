Walter "Walt" C. Fankhauser



Walter "Walt" C. Fankhauser, 68, of Coventry, passed away on May 24, 2019.



Walt was born in Canton, Ohio on January 5, 1951. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1969, where he played on the football team. Walt served in the US Army from 1974-1976. He lived in Georgia for 32 years. He loved running, hunting, four-wheeling, and being in the great outdoors.



Walt was preceded in death by his mother,



Eleanor, and father,



Albert Fankhauser.



He is survived by his brother, Bob (Darlene) Fankhauser; three nieces, Tina (Paul), Bobbie Jo, and DeEllen; great-nephews and nieces: Tommy (Katie), Vance, Chad, Shanley, Macie, and Jordan; great-great nephews and nieces: Aubree, Mylah, Cash, Ryder, Mallory, and



Adonis.



Walt will be greatly missed by family and friends.



The Fankhauser family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Lukes Lutheran Community at Portage Lakes, and to Great Lakes Hospice Caring.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Friday June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Walt's honor to St. Luke's Lutheran Community at www.stllc.org.