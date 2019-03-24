Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
Walter Davis Obituary
Walter Davis

Walter Davis, age 85, passed away March 19, 2019.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1950-1954. He will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; sons, Charles, Glenn and Carl; mother, Mildred Karl; and siblings, Richard "Dickie" and Jerry Ray; Walter is survived by his children, Christine Murray (John), Mike Wise (Karen), Mark Wise (Tracey), Jerry Wise (Trudy), Steven Wise (Marion), and Jeff Davis; 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Ed Davis (Barb), Patti Bradley, Glenda Higginbotham (Richard), Ron Frazier, Margaret Walker (Frank); many nieces and nephews and special "buddy", Petey.

Memorial Services will be held WEDNESDAY, March 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment with full military honors will follow the service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
