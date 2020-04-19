|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Walter Detweiler Jr., 89, passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on April 14, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1930, in Sellersville, PA, son of Walter G. Detweiler and Dorothy (Barndt) Detweiler. Walter graduated from Sell-Perk High School, served in the US Air Force from 1949-1952 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from the University of Maryland and subsequent Physical Therapist Diploma from The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1957. He came to Akron, Ohio to work as a Physical Therapist and met his wife, Earldean, a Wisconsin native who came to Akron to work as an Occupational Therapist. They were married in July of 1960 and raised a family in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He worked as a Physical Therapist for Visiting Nurse Service Akron and Edwin Shaw Hospital retiring after 35 years of service. Walter was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Akron and continued his devotion when the fellowship moved to Copley, Ohio as The Vine Fellowship Church. Over the years he served faithfully as a Deacon, Usher, member of the Men's bible study and Food Pantry volunteer. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn (Harold) Souder and his wife, Earldean Janice Detweiler. He is survived by his children, Lori Detweiler, Kurt (Paula) Detweiler, Eric (Chrissy King) Detweiler; grandchildren, Caley (Brent) Bergdorf, Nicholas Detweiler, Samuel Detweiler, Christian Detweiler, and Ethan Detweiler; great-grandchildren, Zackary Bergdorf and Savannah Bergdorf; nephew, Michael Souder, and niece, Terry Freitas, and their families. Walter was a gracious and charitable fellow who was always willing to help others. He enjoyed a family tradition of apple picking in the fall, rooting for Cleveland sports teams and gardening. He left a lasting impression on all those who met him through his tall stature and good nature. He will be deeply missed. The family will be having private funeral services. A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions, in his name, may be made to The Vine Fellowship Church's "Faith, Hope, Love Fund." Send to: The Vine Fellowship Church, 3676 Community Lane, Suite 100, Copley, OH 44321. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020