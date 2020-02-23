Home

Walter E. deBruin Jr.

Walter E. deBruin Jr. Obituary
Walter E. "Bud" deBruin, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, February 12. Born on June 5, 1936 at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron, he was 83 years old and lived a very full life. He attended Buchtel High School and the Ohio State University, enlisting in the United States Army for 2 years before graduating from Ohio State. Known as an athlete with a big personality, he played football under Coach Woody Hayes at Ohio State. He was with IBM for many years and then had a lengthy career as a Manufacturer's Sales Representative in the dental field. While being quite a tennis player for a long time, Bud was also an avid golfer and enjoyed many years as a member of the Congress Lake Country Club, joining at the age of 30. Bud is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Megan; his children, Anne deBruin Sample (Michael), David deBruin; and his six grandchildren. Bud was preceded in death by his son, Michael; his parents, Walter and Christine deBruin; his stepmother, Lu deBruin; and his sister, Diane "Dinny" Woods. There will be a military service at a later date for immediate family only. Memorial donations may be made to the . To share a Memory or Send a Condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
