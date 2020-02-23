|
|
Walter E. "Bud" deBruin, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, February 12. Born on June 5, 1936 at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron, he was 83 years old and lived a very full life. He attended Buchtel High School and the Ohio State University, enlisting in the United States Army for 2 years before graduating from Ohio State. Known as an athlete with a big personality, he played football under Coach Woody Hayes at Ohio State. He was with IBM for many years and then had a lengthy career as a Manufacturer's Sales Representative in the dental field. While being quite a tennis player for a long time, Bud was also an avid golfer and enjoyed many years as a member of the Congress Lake Country Club, joining at the age of 30. Bud is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Megan; his children, Anne deBruin Sample (Michael), David deBruin; and his six grandchildren. Bud was preceded in death by his son, Michael; his parents, Walter and Christine deBruin; his stepmother, Lu deBruin; and his sister, Diane "Dinny" Woods. There will be a military service at a later date for immediate family only. Memorial donations may be made to the . To share a Memory or Send a Condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020