Walter Spencer, 89, passed away August 3, 2020. He was born April 5, 1931 in Akron to the late Walter B and Katherine Spencer. Walter grew up in Akron, lived in Green for 23 years, Ocean Isle Beach, NC for 23 year before returning to Green 4 years ago. For the last two years Walter has lived in N Canton. On July 30, 1953 he married Peggy Hogue in Moundsville, WV and spent 64 wonderful years with her raising their 6 sons. In his retirement, Walter was always active with various projects like home remodeling, working on old cars and motorcycles and fixing whatever was broke, which he had a lot of practice through the years with 6 boys in the house. Prior to his retirement he worked for the City of Akron Water Department in maintenance and Adamson United as an overhead crane operator. Besides his parents; Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; son, Walter, Jr.; 2 grandchildren; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by sons, Jim (Larissa), Wayne (Pam), John (Kim), Jeff (Gretchen) and Tim (Nancy) Spencer; 22 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; as well as many other loving family and friends. Per Walter's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery on a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Walter's name to the Alzheimer's Association
