Walter E. Spencer
1931 - 2020
Walter Spencer, 89, passed away August 3, 2020. He was born April 5, 1931 in Akron to the late Walter B and Katherine Spencer. Walter grew up in Akron, lived in Green for 23 years, Ocean Isle Beach, NC for 23 year before returning to Green 4 years ago. For the last two years Walter has lived in N Canton. On July 30, 1953 he married Peggy Hogue in Moundsville, WV and spent 64 wonderful years with her raising their 6 sons. In his retirement, Walter was always active with various projects like home remodeling, working on old cars and motorcycles and fixing whatever was broke, which he had a lot of practice through the years with 6 boys in the house. Prior to his retirement he worked for the City of Akron Water Department in maintenance and Adamson United as an overhead crane operator. Besides his parents; Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; son, Walter, Jr.; 2 grandchildren; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by sons, Jim (Larissa), Wayne (Pam), John (Kim), Jeff (Gretchen) and Tim (Nancy) Spencer; 22 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; as well as many other loving family and friends. Per Walter's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery on a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Walter's name to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro Road, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. Please keep the entire Spencer family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
