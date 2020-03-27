Home

Walter Earl Jones

Walter Earl Jones Obituary
Walter Earl Jones, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, at Bath Manor Care in Akron, Ohio. He was born January 3, 1936 in Birmingham, Alabama to Rev. the late Fred S and Carrie Jones. In 1953, he graduated from Rosenwald High School in Madisonville, KY. He served in the U.S. Army in 1960 and attended Kent State University. On February 8, 1970, he married Jacqueline Campbell in Akron, OH. He was employed by Rice Oil Company for over 30 years, retiring in 2002. Walter is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jackie; daughter, Shauna Jones, Fairlawn, OH; and grandson, Richard Johnson Jr., Sacramento, CA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Jones; sister, Mary Frances McNeal; brothers, James Jones and Frederick Jones. In addition, he leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences can be sent to 2887 Swinehart Rd., Akron, OH 44312. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
