Walter Felcher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Felcher passed peacefully Sunday, May 3 at age 78. He was born in Manhattan, NY and was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted and served his country in the armed forces as a military surveyor. He attended UCLA, and graduated from The University of Akron with a degree in Political Science. He worked over 32 and a half years for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company as the Manager of Inventory; designing and implementing the company's first online inventory system. After retiring, Walter and his wife moved to Sarasota, Florida. He was a lover of nature and most enjoyed being outside working in his yard. Walter was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Felcher; his daughters, Francene Hill, Leslie Wachter (Fred); son, Scott Felcher; and six grandchildren. A private service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved