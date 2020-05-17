Walter Felcher passed peacefully Sunday, May 3 at age 78. He was born in Manhattan, NY and was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted and served his country in the armed forces as a military surveyor. He attended UCLA, and graduated from The University of Akron with a degree in Political Science. He worked over 32 and a half years for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company as the Manager of Inventory; designing and implementing the company's first online inventory system. After retiring, Walter and his wife moved to Sarasota, Florida. He was a lover of nature and most enjoyed being outside working in his yard. Walter was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Felcher; his daughters, Francene Hill, Leslie Wachter (Fred); son, Scott Felcher; and six grandchildren. A private service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.







